Daughter Graduates Before Mother–but Just Barely

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Not getting a college degree was never really a choice for Mia. After all her mom worked at College of the Mainland. (COM). Mia wasn’t allowed to entertain the idea of just sliding by. Her mom, Amanda, knew the value of a college degree and made sure this value was passed on to Mia, even though Amanda had not yet completed her own bachelor’s degree.

Mia’s college journey started when she was barely a teenager. She was enrolled in COM’s Collegiate High School from the time she was in 10th grade. When her mom first suggested she enroll in the program, which according to the COM website, allows a student to earn an associate degree and a high school diploma at the same time, Mia was hesitant.

“It’s where my mom works, I thought. I just didn’t want to do it,” shared Mia. “But I can say it prepared me for a larger university.”

By the time she graduated high school at age 17, she was also holding an Associate of Arts in general studies and an Associate of Applied Science. Mia was ready to head off to her dream college: The University of Texas in Austin.

“Since I was eight, I just knew I wanted to go to UT,” shared Mia.

“I told her no we can’t afford UT,” shared her mother.

“So, I kind of manifested my dream and was given a full-ride scholarship to attend UT,” said Mia.

Mother and daughter laugh and smile as they remember just a few years ago when it seemed impossible for Mia to go to her dream college.

Amanda/Mom said to herself “Once I saw she was going to finish her bachelor’s degree, I said ‘no way is she going to get her degree before me’,” shared Amanda Garza. “She did graduate two weeks ahead of me, but that’s okay,” she added.

Mia had a head start on her bachelor’s degree when she started at UT because of her studies at COM. So she was going to complete her degree in two years or less in Austin. This gave her mom very little time to meet her own challenge.

After many attempts at completing a bachelor’s degree, Amanda finally had a great motivation to get it done. But she lacked focus for her bachelor’s degree. She had accomplished getting her Associate of Arts degree from COM many years earlier.

Her journey to reaching the rest of her college goals started when she was hired at COM. Everyone around her encouraged her to keep going and not give up. While going back to college, she was raising two daughters. Mia and Ami. (They are not twins.) Amanda just flipped the letters around for her second daughter’s name.

Being a working mom and college student had its challenges, but Amanda credits her daughters for keeping her parenting stress in check. “I had two such great kids. They didn’t stress me out much,” shared Amanda.

Amanda and her two daughters were surrounded with and supported by extended family. They attended many birthday gatherings and high school graduations, along with all the other events that extended families afford each other.

But there was something holding Amanda back from completing her bachelor’s degree. It wasn’t her kids and it wasn’t her job. She had started out as a receptionist and advanced to a much higher position. She had the love and attention of her family. She just couldn’t focus.

Amanda started and stopped many activities—not just college. One activity was her sudden desire to become a seamstress. She bought all the equipment needed and set out to sew up a storm. But she set that intention aside after two weeks. Mia was old enough to take on the goal and has taught herself to sew, which she enjoys as a hobby.

With her daughter close to moving to Austin, Amanda made up her mind she was tired of living without enough focus to complete her goals, and she reached out for help.

“I went to my doctor and talked about how I couldn’t focus,” shared Amanda.

It was that first spoken moment of sharing her agony with her doctor that led to her being able to complete her degree at University of Houston Clearlake.

“I was diagnosed with ADHD,” said Amanda.

After her diagnosis, Amanda started the medications necessary for her to gain a sense of control and focus over her life. Relief didn’t come immediately because the medication needed to be adjusted, Amanda explained.

Once she was familiar with how ADHD impacted her life and was under the care of a doctor, life started to come into focus. She graduated on Saturday, May 13. Her hopes are to continue her education and one day have a position of leadership at COM.

Mia graduated from UT on May 4th with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in psychology. She plans to continue her education and become a physician’s assistant.