The 2023 edition of the Galveston Juneteenth Festival will be held at Menard Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm. It will be a marvelous family friendly affair and a free public event featuring food vendors, vendor entrepreneurs showcases, The Juneteenth Men of Purpose Awards, The Juneteenth Father of the Year Award, The Galveston County Juneteenth Little Miss Juneteenth Princess Crowning, and The Galveston County Little Mr Juneteenth Crowning. For more information, visit the 2023 Galveston Juneteenth Festival page on Facebook.
Galveston Juneteenth Festival
