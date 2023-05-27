Monday, May 29, 2023
Galveston Juneteenth Festival

by Brandon Williams
The 2023 edition of the Galveston Juneteenth Festival will be held at Menard Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1:00pm to 7:00pm. It will be a marvelous family friendly affair and a free public event featuring food vendors, vendor entrepreneurs showcases, The Juneteenth Men of Purpose Awards, The Juneteenth Father of the Year Award, The Galveston County Juneteenth Little Miss Juneteenth Princess Crowning, and The Galveston County Little Mr Juneteenth Crowning. For more information, visit the 2023 Galveston Juneteenth Festival page on Facebook.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

