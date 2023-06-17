By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston City Officials opened Juneteenth weekend with an unveiling of a sign which will be installed on the three entrances to Galveston. Coming in on the Causeway, on the San Luis Pass and on right off the Ferry visitors will be welcomed with the proclamation of Galveston The Birthplace of Juneteenth.

“This really represents what the city of Galveston represents, freedom for all individuals in America,” shared Mayor Craig Brown.

City Council member, Sharon B Lewis shared with the crowd her definition of Juneteenth. She used the letters from the word hope to help bring home her message of the significance of the holiday.

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson read a proclamation from the state which remined all of us that 250,000 humans were held as slaves in the state of Texas up till they were finally freed in June 1965.

Children from Aww Better Childcare Center of La Marque and Nolan’s Childcare Center of Galveston sat patiently through all the adults speaking and then were invited to gather around the new sign for their photo opportunity.