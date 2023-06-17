Saturday, June 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Birthplace of Juneteenth
News

Birthplace of Juneteenth

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston City Officials opened Juneteenth weekend with an unveiling of a sign which will be installed on the three entrances to Galveston. Coming in on the Causeway, on the San Luis Pass and on right off the Ferry visitors will be welcomed with the proclamation of Galveston The Birthplace of Juneteenth. 

 “This really represents what the city of Galveston represents, freedom for all individuals in America,” shared Mayor Craig Brown. 

City Council member, Sharon B Lewis shared with the crowd her definition of Juneteenth. She used the letters from the word hope to help bring home her message of the significance of the holiday. 

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson read a proclamation from the state which remined all of us that 250,000 humans were held as slaves in the state of Texas up till they were finally freed in June 1965. 

Children from Aww Better Childcare Center of La Marque and Nolan’s Childcare Center of Galveston sat patiently through all the adults speaking and then were invited to gather around the new sign for their photo opportunity.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Gamma Omega Omega Chapter Celebrates Charter and Diamond Member

“GATEWAY,” NASA’S PATH TO THE FUTURE OF SPACE TRAVEL

Fortune 500 Favors Texas 

PUC Chairman Heads O-U-T

Texas House impeaches AG Paxton

Do you know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day? 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close