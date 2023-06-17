Veterans Corner: Celebrating the Women’s Integration Act

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

This month our country celebrates some great holidays: Father’s Day & Juneteenth as well as a few significant military anniversaries for women and the 248th birthday of the world’s greatest ARMY. June is filled with remembrance and celebration (Yesterday was also my sister’s birthday – Happy Birthday Angie Gayle!).

Our Texas City High School Marine Corps JROTC began the first celebration by presenting Colors on Monday, June 12 for the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Service Integration Act & Texas Womens Veterans Day at the City of Houston’s Mayoral celebration, headed and organized by USMC Veteran & Executive of the City of Houston’s Veteran & Military Affairs, Dr. LaShondra Jones.

The Women’s Integration Act was signed in 1948 by President Harry S. Truman and then in 2017, State Representative Victoria Neave filed House Bill 2698 and Governor Abbott signed her Bill into law and June 12 was proclaimed Texas Women Veterans Day!

The Act allowed women to be formally recognized for their contributions of service, both at home and abroad, during every war and conflict our great country has endured. Up until 1948, service offered by women was often overlooked, but they certainly were there. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, many women followed their family men into war and served as cooks, nurses, and caregivers. Some extraordinary women like Deborah Sampson, disguised themselves as men to join in combat. It has been stated that “Without the support of American women, victory in the Revolutionary War would not have been possible. They followed the Continental Army, handling a range of jobs that were usually performed by men. On the orders of General Washington, some were hired as nurses for $2 per month and one full ration per day–disease was rampant and nurse mortality was high.”[1] Women were there, front and center and have been each and every time for America and I was honored to meet & celebrate so many of my sisters in arms. In attendance, were many, too many to mention specifically in today’s column but allow me to highlight the fact that among the dignitaries were two women veterans over the age of 100 years old. Keynote speaker was none other than Major Katie Higgins Clark, first female to fly with the Blue Angels and honorary commentary was delivered by military family advocate Mayra Guillen, sister of Vanessa Guillen.

It was so wonderful to see how our Southeast Texas military, veteran and civilian community came together to honor the past, present, and future of America’s servicewomen with great grace and style.

In continuing spirit for next week’s column, I’ll cover the June 15, 2023, testimony of Dr. Julie Kroviak, Principal Deputy Assistant Inspector General, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who informed Congress of serious veterans’ health care issues that affects rural areas like ours, here in Galveston County, Texas.

I wish everyone a safe and memorable Father’s Day today and Happy Juneteenth ya’ll! Be well and stay safe out there!

[1] Women in the American Revolution by Sudie Doggett Wike

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.