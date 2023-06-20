Galveston County Celebrates, Remembers Juneteenth

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Photos by Belinda Foster, AWJ Platinum and Donna Carter, The Post Newspaper Photographer

This year marked the first time Juneteenth was celebrated as a national holiday as federal, state, and local government offices and most businesses closed on Monday.

Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth, began its weekend of celebration and remembrance on Saturday with a parade and picnic that was highlighted by local recording artist Tanya Nolan serving as Grand Marshal. Born and raised in Galveston, Nolan is zooming up music charts with the Top 20 hit “Pace Yourself” with Raheem DeVaughn. It is her third song that has cracked the Billboard charts as Nolan is the first black female artist from Galveston to chart multiple times on the Adult R&B Billboard charts.

Nolan has still found time to continue rising as an entrepreneur, as she is the owner of Aww Better Daycare Center, the state’s largest childcare facility along with Galveston based Nolan’s Child Care Center.

The events continued into Monday as a variety of events were held throughout Galveston County, including a variety of crafts and shops available for customers. Despite the near record heat that hit the area, the spirit of Juneteenth brought out thousands from Galveston to League City.