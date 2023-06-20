Thursday, June 22, 2023
Community

Make-A-Wish Celebrates 10-Year-Old Bacliff Boy’s Wish for Disney Vacation with Send-Off at Valero Refinery

by Brandon Williams
By Brian Smith, Director of Communications and Marketing, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana granted the wish of Bacliff 10-year-old Josiah “JoJo” for a family vacation to Disney World on June 16.

At the Valero refinery in Texas City, Make-A-Wish staff and Valero employees surprised JoJo and his family with a send-off party featuring several Disney-themed gifts and his favorite lunch: pizza.  Since JoJo is very interested in superheroes, Valero arranged for a local graphic designer to create a heroic alter-ego named “Mighty JoJo,” which was printed on a custom shirt, as well as trading cards for him to share with his friends.

JoJo is currently battling lymphoma, but he remains extremely full of life and energy, thanks to the support of his family.

“Wishes are magical, but it is not magic that makes them happen,” said Shelly Millwee, Interim President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana.  “Every wish requires the dedicated work of our staff and the kindness of our partners, such as Valero.  We are thrilled to send JoJo to Disney World with such a fun day.”

Since 1984, the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter has granted more than 10,600 wishes to local children battling critical illnesses.

JoJo’s trip is scheduled for June 21-26.

Photo Captions

  • Reveal 1: Assorted Disney- and “Mighty JoJo”-themed gifts and treats for JoJo, provided by Make-A-Wish and Valero.
  • Reveal 2: JoJo making his “blue carpet” entrance to his wish reveal.
  • Reveal 3: JoJo ready for Disney with his Mickey Mouse ears.
  • Reveal 4: Make-A-Wish Interim President and CEO Shelly Millwee, JoJo and family, Sara Montelongo-Oyervidez (Valero) and Valero Texas City Refinery General Manager Cory Moss.
  • Reveal 5: JoJo and Valero Texas City refinery employees at his wish reveal.

