Re-elected COM Trustees Take Oaths of Office

By Monique Sennet

College of the Mainland

College of the Mainland (COM) re-elected Board Trustees, Melissa Skipworth (Position 5) and Don Gartman (Position 7 – At-Large), were sworn into office on Monday, June 26, during the regular board meeting.



COM trustees are citizens who volunteer their time to ensure that the College meets the needs of students and the community while remaining good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Trustees serve six-year terms.

During the same board meeting, trustees also voted for officer positions that will be held from 2023-2025. Trustee Don Gartman was elected board chair; Trustee Dawn King was elected vice-chair; and Trustee Melissa Skipworth was elected secretary.