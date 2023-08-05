Saturday, August 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Can you Dig It? Volleyball season is Here
Awards

Can you Dig It? Volleyball season is Here

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The 2023 high school volleyball regular season begins on Tuesday as the road to the state title begins across Texas. Meanwhile, the Astros continue an east coast swing with a showdown against an Orioles team that owns the best record in the American League. 

Sunday: The Astros close out a four-game set at the Yankees beginning at 12:35pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage at 11:30am with the pregame show.

Monday: Those high school football teams that did not start fall practice last week will do so.

Tuesday: Opening day of the 2023 high school volleyball season starts with La Marque at Faith Christian Academy at 4:30pm, followed by St. Agnes at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Deer Park, and George Ranch at Clear Springs at 5:30pm. Manvel at Clear Creek, Brazosport at Hitchcock, and Texas City at Alvin each begin at 6:00pm, while Friendswood at Dickinson and Galveston Ball at Pasadena start their seasons at 6:30pm.

In what could be a postseason preview, the Astros visit the American League East-leading Orioles at 6:05pm. The game is a nationally televised affair as TBS will feature it on their Tuesday Night Baseball package.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Volleyball Star Nadi’ya Shelby

Texas City ISD Board of Trustees named Region 4 Board of the...

Clear Brook High School HOSA students placed as top 10 Finalist

Keep La Marque Beautiful

Nick Gary Foundation Names 2023 Scholarship Recipients 

SFHS Choir students

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close