Can you Dig It? Volleyball season is Here

The 2023 high school volleyball regular season begins on Tuesday as the road to the state title begins across Texas. Meanwhile, the Astros continue an east coast swing with a showdown against an Orioles team that owns the best record in the American League.

Sunday: The Astros close out a four-game set at the Yankees beginning at 12:35pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage at 11:30am with the pregame show.

Monday: Those high school football teams that did not start fall practice last week will do so.

Tuesday: Opening day of the 2023 high school volleyball season starts with La Marque at Faith Christian Academy at 4:30pm, followed by St. Agnes at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Deer Park, and George Ranch at Clear Springs at 5:30pm. Manvel at Clear Creek, Brazosport at Hitchcock, and Texas City at Alvin each begin at 6:00pm, while Friendswood at Dickinson and Galveston Ball at Pasadena start their seasons at 6:30pm.

In what could be a postseason preview, the Astros visit the American League East-leading Orioles at 6:05pm. The game is a nationally televised affair as TBS will feature it on their Tuesday Night Baseball package.