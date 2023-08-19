Monday, August 21, 2023
Guest Column: A Woman’s Right to Vote 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams

By Bill Sargent

The Post Newspaper Guest Columnist

Editor’s Notes: The Post Newspaper welcomes the opinions of our readers and invites guest columns. However, The Post Newspaper neither condones nor condemns the opinions written by them.One hundred and three years ago last Friday was a momentous day in the history of our nation.  It’s a story that started back in December 1849 when a man from Massachusetts arrived in San Francisco Bay on a clipper ship.  He studied law and in 1861 was elected to Congress. After serving several terms he was subsequently elected to the U.S. Senate. 

In January 1878 this Senator became the first person to introduce the resolution that was to become the nineteenth amendment to the U.S. Constitution – granting women the right to vote.  His amendment was introduced and reintroduced in each subsequent session of Congress long after his death.  At first there was little support for the Senator’s legislation, but over time the tide turned.  The work first started by him was carried on by many others after his death in 1887.   

Eventually the Senator’s resolution, having been passed by the House and Senate, was being considered by the states and was one state short of ratification.  One hundred three years ago last Friday, on August 18, 1920, the State of Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment and it was added as the nineteenth amendment to our Constitution.  This man and his wife’s legacy lives on as a powerful force in our nation today.  While in the Senate he also introduced legislation that would require equal pay for equal work by federal workers regardless of their sex — a measure that would also eventually become law. 

The Senator was close friend of Susan B. Anthony and they corresponded on a regular basis.  The Senator wife was also an important force in the women’s suffrage movement.  Her son, who was an attorney in San Francisco, used to jokingly comment “The headquarters of the women’s suffrage movement is on Market Street but its hindquarters is in my living room!”

At one point, the Senator’s wife paid her property taxes to the City of San Francisco and then sued, claiming she was being taxed without having representation! In 1911 she passed away and for the first time, the City of San Francisco held a public memorial service for a woman.  For the first time, flags in the city and across the state were flown at half-mast to honor a woman.

The effort to give women the right to vote involved many people from different backgrounds and it took over forty years to accomplish, but it started with one Senator and his wife who against all odds pursued what they knew to be right.  The Senator was my great grandfather, Aaron Augustus Sargent (R-CA).

Today, sadly, we see far too many men and women not voting.  We have seen contests won by a single vote.  For example, in a runoff election in La Marque only 315 votes were cast and the decision as to whom would serve as City Councilman was decided by just one vote!  Think about this and please don’t take your right to vote lightly.  People have fought too long and too hard to secure this right for you to see it frittered away.  Register to vote; go to the polls and vote!  It’s important that you do so!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

