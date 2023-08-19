Guest Column: “A Call to Texans: Preserving Our Rich History”

by J.P. Bryan, Texan

Texans, our state is rich with tales of valor, triumph, and resilience. A history that is, in my opinion, the greatest and most fascinating in the Western world. The stories and endeavors of Texans are, without a doubt, some of the most important to our nation’s westward expansion.

I believe that our Texas history was, in large measure, lived by exceptional people living in extraordinary times. Today, many seek to tell a revisionist view of those formative times in our history.

Fortunately, there are Texans who will stand up to these revisionists and academics by ensuring the public understands and has access to the whole picture of our history.

The Bryan Museum in Galveston, which I have founded and nurtured, stands as a testament to our state’s vibrant and diverse history. There we showcase artifacts and breathe life into stories that may otherwise be forgotten. And I’ve always believed that each relic, document, or painting is not only a static object but a window into our collective Texan past.



At the museum, we showcase a wide range of exhibits that shine light on some lesser-known narratives of Texas history. We showcase the tales of trail drivers from the Deep South, alongside narratives of the valiant Buffalo soldiers stationed at Fort Davis. An entire section is dedicated to the Jewish immigrants who made their way through Galveston, and another celebrates influential Black politicians who rose to prominence post the Emancipation Proclamation.

Our mission goes beyond merely displaying these artifacts. We strive to give them personality and reverence. This ambition is reflected in how we present each exhibit. Rather than just seeing a gun or a silver cup, visitors get to understand its history, its significance, and the personalities behind these objects.

A more critical means of ensuring our Texas history is well-told and inclusive of all views, not just the revisionists, is the Texas State Historical Association.

I have been a long-standing part of the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA), an organization that publishes several items relaying the history of our great state. The dedication of the TSHA to the history of Texas closely mirrors the mission of the Bryan Museum, which is to tell the stories of brave Texans who paved the way for all of us.

This is why I urge every Texan reading this to join and support the TSHA. By rallying behind this esteemed association, we’re not just supporting an institution; we’re preserving our legacy.

I’ve seen firsthand the challenges faced in presenting an inclusive and diverse portrayal of our history. Resources, both in terms of financial backing and community support, can be hard to come by. Passion alone cannot sustain this mission. History, when known, understood, and appreciated, has the power to change lives.

In recent years, however, there has been a notable and concerning shift in the TSHA’s leadership approach regarding the composition of the organization’s board of directors and the makeup of its committee structure which adopts themes and publishes papers.

While yes, it’s disturbing when the TSHA’s Chief Historian says the Alamo was really not a significant battle, it should be deeply concerning to all Texans that we are ignoring the gradual takeover of our Texas story by liberal elites and academics.

The courageous and exceptional actions of the men who died at the Alamo ignited and inspired Texans – and Americans – to pursue liberty for all. Were those men perfect? No, not by any means, but they were certainly not villainous, either.

Since its inception, the Texas State Historical Association board’s bylaws have clearly articulated the need for a strict balance between academic and non-academic members. This balance ensures a comprehensive representation of Texas history, and multiple viewpoints of both academic and lay historians.

However, recent actions by the current president suggest an inclination toward having more academics on the board, disrupting this long-standing balance, and swaying the views on Texas history. Such a change will lead to a limited perspective of Texas history, which may only partially honor the organization’s commitment to a diverse representation or serve the broad history of Texas.

In this divisive age, we must look to our history for unity, for understanding, and for the spirit of Texas. The TSHA offers an avenue for this, providing education, resources, and a platform to celebrate Texas in all its glory – and examine its occasional shame.

How can you help? You can join this organization, and by joining the TSHA, you can contribute to the rich history of Texas that should be told and shared with everyone. Let’s champion our history. Let’s ensure future generations can look back with pride, understanding the struggles, achievements, and the profoundly unique Texan spirit that has shaped our great state.

Join the Texas State Historical Association. Together we can ensure that the tale of Texas, in all its richness and diversity, is never left untold.



