Saturday, September 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Destination Exploration on October 7, 2023
Events

Destination Exploration on October 7, 2023

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Galveston Island State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife will host Destination Exploration on October 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Destination Exploration follows the stories of the people and events that shaped the island and Galveston Island State Park. Bringing together outdoor skills, hands-on activities, and storytelling, Destination Exploration will transport visitors to the age of exploration.This is one of many 100-year celebration events happening in Texas state parks this year. Entry to a park is free on the day it hosts an official 100-Year Celebration (applies to day passes only). Guarantee entry by reserving your free day pass up to one month before this special event. More information: https://tinyurl.com/mvwhuram.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

TCISD Special Olympics Team is recruiting!

Destination Exploration on October 7, 2023

Children’s Event

Dr. Swayan Prakash with a surprise 80th birthday party

2023 Salvation Army Style Show to Honor Galveston County Educators 

4th of July in Texas City

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close