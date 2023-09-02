Galveston Island State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife will host Destination Exploration on October 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Destination Exploration follows the stories of the people and events that shaped the island and Galveston Island State Park. Bringing together outdoor skills, hands-on activities, and storytelling, Destination Exploration will transport visitors to the age of exploration.This is one of many 100-year celebration events happening in Texas state parks this year. Entry to a park is free on the day it hosts an official 100-Year Celebration (applies to day passes only). Guarantee entry by reserving your free day pass up to one month before this special event. More information: https://tinyurl.com/mvwhuram.
Destination Exploration on October 7, 2023
71