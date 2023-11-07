Five incredible choir members from The La Marque High School had the honor of performing in the Region 13 Small School All-Region choir! They dedicated two intense days and approximately 12 hours of rehearsal time under the guidance of clinician, Dr. Fish from SFA. These dedicated students beautifully performed six challenging songs that pushed the boundaries of their singing technique. All five will be auditioning for their next round of All-State auditions on Nov. 14.
La Marque High School Choir
