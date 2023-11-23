It Only Takes a Seed of an Idea to Grow a Festival

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It all started with a book or maybe an auntie who took her nieces, nephews, and godchildren on great adventures.

Actually, a book, “Adventures with My Auntie, My International Food Festival Adventure” by Phylicia French, did ignite the idea for Galveston Children’s Museum Inaugural International Festival.

“At first we thought we would have an international food market” shared Monica Johnson, president of the museums’ board of directors. “Other groups such as Visit Galveston got involved, and it grew into a full festival.”

A festival it was, and the graces of nature smiled down on the event, offering blue skies and temperatures in the high 60s. There was a teeny tiny wind that didn’t disrupt but brushed your hand and face with refreshing coolness.

French was busy signing books for attendees who had heard her opening remarks. If she wasn’t signing books, she was caught up in the excitement of the day. She snapped photos and greeted guests.

The grounds of the museum, and the parking lot of the Moody Mansion were dotted with tents and colorful banners flying from the roofs of each tent. Under the tents stood volunteers surrounded by symbols, flags and maps representing their nation of origin.

Festival planners had anticipated that 13 nations would be represented. Much to their delight, there were 35-40 different nations represented.

The event was a collaborative effort to highlight the many nations represented on the island of Galveston. There was no cost to attend.

Sherlita Schott, a teacher at Rosenberg Elementary, represented her native land of the Philippines. Families who approached Schott’s booth were invited to participate in a mini vocabulary lesson.

After a little bit of learning, the children were crowned with a replica of the tribal headwear which according to Schott originated in Baguio City Philippines. The kids were given a small flag as a token of their time learning about the Philippines.

Johanna from the United Kingdom recently moved to Galveston, and she was excited to share with children and their families a few details about the United Kingdom. For instance, she explained that the U.K. is made up of four nations, England, Scotland, Wales, and the Northern Republic of Ireland. Each nation has their own distinct flag, and the total land area of the UK is less than that of Texas. Kids were invited to pick a sticker and a flag to take with them.

The flags that Johanna shared with guests had just arrived via special delivery services. “My mom came to visit this week and she brought the flags and tablecloth from the U.K.,” Johanna shared.

Little Nyla and Kaylee, whose parents are from Jamaica but now live in Galveston, hung out for a while playing percussion instruments at booths from Cuba and Jamaica.

The festival was a daylong lineup of international style music, dancing, storytelling, martial arts and included a welcome from Galveston’s Mayor Craig Brown.

On the stage there were young performers and performers who weren’t so young. All were welcomed with applause and appreciation for what they had shared.

Galveston’s Parker Elementary dance troupe was a big hit.

Melissa Dightman, conductor of Galveston Heritage Chorale, stunned the audience when she stepped up to the microphone. Her voice rang out with inspiration as she sang “Give Me Jesus.”

Anuradha Naimpally came from Austin to share with children storytelling and dances from her native land of India.

As she told the story of Ganesha and the moon, a well-known tale in India, children began to gather around and listen to her words. Her performance moved from storytelling to traditional Indian dance. While she danced, more young spectators drew closer.

She sashayed across the performance area taking slight leaps and in graceful gestures her arms lifted to the sky or reached out to the audience. Her hands created gentle gestures and her head and face tilted slightly as she struck a pose. Every movement she made communicated the art of traditional Indian dance.

Nia Cultural Center added to the day with a fashion show featuring fashions from Africa.

About Face & Fashion Company provided models for the fashion show. The garments they wore highlighted both traditional and modern African fashion. The models strode across the stage clothed in bright colors with geometric patterns, posing and moving to the applause and appreciation of the audience.

Inside the children’s museum were additional international displays and interactive stations.

From its initial notion of an international food market to a day for children and parents to learn more about the diversity of people in Galveston, the day proved to be a huge success. One Galveston mom was very thankful to be at the festival.

“I am so grateful we aren’t at the mall on a Saturday,” said the mom. “It’s a good, low-key way to ramp up to Christmas.”

She and her children were enjoying the festival and the many interactive booths.

The crowd was fully alive with eyes of merriment and happiness. There was a sense of community and kindness at the event. Some attendees expressed hope for another event like this one and that it would be even bigger.

Johnson was more than pleased with the way the event came together.

“I am so happy I could cry,” she said.

The event was brought about by volunteers from Galveston and a few who came from other areas of the state.

Though Johnson’s intent was to focus on children and their parents, the outcome of her intention grew into an experience of education and entertainment for people of all ages.

Johnson and members of her board are, indeed, planning an even bigger event for next year.