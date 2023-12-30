GALVESTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS JANUARY SCHEDULE

January 6

“Wedge Grafting”: Presented by Galveston County Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton and Debbie Espinosa. Saturday , 9 am-11:30 am. Hands-on class on wedge, whip and tongue, and chip bud method of grafting. Limited to 20 participants, others may observe. Must pre-register to attend. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture, or call 281-309-5065.

“Growing Peaches in Galveston County”: Presented by Galveston County Master Gardener Herman Auer who will guide you through practices to successfully grow peaches in this area, including best variety selections and planting locations. Saturday, 1 pm – 3 pm. Free. Location of presentation: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture, or call 281-309-5065.

“Planting Fruit Trees the Right Way”: Presented by Galveston County Master Gardener Herman Auer who will explain best methods for planting stone fruit plants and trees, including sapling evaluation for plant vigor, root washing, root pruning, and wedge grafting. Saturday, 9 am-12 Noon. Free. Location: Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main Street, La Marque, TX. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars, or call 281-309-5065.

“Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2 of 3”: Presented by Galveston County Master Gardener Ira Gervais. Learn about varieties that do well in this area, making selections, when to transplant seedlings, and various growing techniques. Saturday, 1 pm-3 pm. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars, or call 281-309-5065.