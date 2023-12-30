Sunday, December 31, 2023
Awards

Together We Succeed Award Winners Announced for December 

by Brandon Williams
We are thrilled to announce the incredible recipients of the December Together We Succeed awards, sponsored by the TCISD Foundation for the Future. These individuals exemplify the values that define TCISD’s vision of unity and success, going above and beyond to make a positive impact in our community!

  • Texas City High School Heroes: Kelly Stidhem, Alyanna Garcia, and Adam Vasquez: A heartfelt salute to Kelly, Alyanna, and Adam, who demonstrated exceptional courage and compassion. When a fellow student faced a medical emergency on the way to school, Kelly initiated first aid, Alyanna sought help from an adult, and Adam promptly called 911. Their quick and selfless actions showcased the true spirit of unity and caring in our school community.
  • Troy Smith – Industrial Trades Center Teacher: Hats off to Mr. Smith, a dedicated teacher at the Industrial Trades Center, who exemplified kindness and generosity. When he encountered a stranded motorist with a dead phone and an empty gas tank, Mr. Smith towed her car to the nearest gas station and even covered the cost of filling up her tank. His compassion and willingness to help made a positive difference in someone’s day.
  • League City Police Department Officers: A special recognition to the officers of the League City Police Department who went above and beyond the call of duty. Upon learning that a TCISD student had been evicted from his home, leaving him with nothing during the Thanksgiving holidays, these officers took the initiative to raise funds. Their efforts ensured the student had clothing and other necessities to start back to school after the holidays with everything he needed.

Join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals who embody the spirit of Together We Succeed, making a lasting impact on our TCISD community. Together, we truly succeed!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

