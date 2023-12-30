Together We Succeed Award Winners Announced for December 

We are thrilled to announce the incredible recipients of the December Together We Succeed awards, sponsored by the TCISD Foundation for the Future. These individuals exemplify the values that define TCISD’s vision of unity and success, going above and beyond to make a positive impact in our community!
- Texas City High School Heroes: Kelly Stidhem, Alyanna Garcia, and Adam Vasquez: A heartfelt salute to Kelly, Alyanna, and Adam, who demonstrated exceptional courage and compassion. When a fellow student faced a medical emergency on the way to school, Kelly initiated first aid, Alyanna sought help from an adult, and Adam promptly called 911. Their quick and selfless actions showcased the true spirit of unity and caring in our school community.
- Troy Smith – Industrial Trades Center Teacher: Hats off to Mr. Smith, a dedicated teacher at the Industrial Trades Center, who exemplified kindness and generosity. When he encountered a stranded motorist with a dead phone and an empty gas tank, Mr. Smith towed her car to the nearest gas station and even covered the cost of filling up her tank. His compassion and willingness to help made a positive difference in someone’s day.
- League City Police Department Officers: A special recognition to the officers of the League City Police Department who went above and beyond the call of duty. Upon learning that a TCISD student had been evicted from his home, leaving him with nothing during the Thanksgiving holidays, these officers took the initiative to raise funds. Their efforts ensured the student had clothing and other necessities to start back to school after the holidays with everything he needed.
Join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals who embody the spirit of Together We Succeed, making a lasting impact on our TCISD community. Together, we truly succeed!