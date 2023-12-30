Santa Fe Awarded for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Santa Fe, Texas, for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Earlier this year, the City of Santa Fe received GFOA’s “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. Said Mayor Bill Pittman, “The City of Santa Fe has always made transparency and accountability cornerstones of how our local government is run. This attainment represents yet another significant accomplishment by the city in furtherance of those goals, and I am proud of the City Council and staff that have helped make it happen.”