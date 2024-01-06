STEAM Academy applications are NOW OPEN! January 5-31

We are excited to share that applications are now open for families to apply for the DISD Advanced STEAM Academy for the upcoming academic year. All current 4th graders are encouraged to apply. Limited spots available for 6th – 8th grade. Existing STEAM students do not need to reapply. Application deadline is January 31, 2024.

The DISD Advanced STEAM Program is designed to provide academic enrichment and acceleration in mathematics and science for students in grades 5-8. Our program offers differentiated, interdisciplinary instruction in language arts, science, social studies, and mathematics, delivered by highly trained teachers and staff who specialize in meeting the unique needs of advanced learners. This year we are also proud to introduce a dual language cohort that will be housed at Dunbar Middle School.

Key features of the DISD Advanced STEAM Academy include:

Interaction with intellectual peers

Participation in fine arts, athletics, and student activities

Focused attention on student strengths

Development of creative, confident leaders

Career exploration and real-world experiments aligned with each subject area

This program creates a learning community that is dedicated to nurturing student potential and providing an environment conducive to their growth and development.

To apply for the DISD Advanced STEAM Academy, interested students and parents are required to submit the general application electronically by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024. The application is available on the DISD STEAM webpage. All 4th grade students are encouraged to apply. Limited spots are available for 6-8 grade students. You may access the application site and invite video using the links below.

Application Site: Click Here

STEAM Application Video: Click Here

We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications promptly. The DISD Advanced STEAM Academy provides a transformative educational experience that not only challenges students academically but also prepares them for future success.

Thank you for your continued support of educational excellence in our district. If you have any questions or need further information, please feel free to contact Nathan Robinson, STEAM Program Specialist, at nrobinson1@dickinsonisd.org or 281-229-6624.