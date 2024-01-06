Sunday, January 7, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Education STEAM Academy applications are NOW OPEN! January 5-31
Education

STEAM Academy applications are NOW OPEN! January 5-31

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

We are excited to share that applications are now open for families to apply for the DISD Advanced STEAM Academy for the upcoming academic year. All current 4th graders are encouraged to apply. Limited spots available for 6th – 8th grade. Existing STEAM students do not need to reapply. Application deadline is January 31, 2024. 

The DISD Advanced STEAM Program is designed to provide academic enrichment and acceleration in mathematics and science for students in grades 5-8. Our program offers differentiated, interdisciplinary instruction in language arts, science, social studies, and mathematics, delivered by highly trained teachers and staff who specialize in meeting the unique needs of advanced learners. This year we are also proud to introduce a dual language cohort that will be housed at Dunbar Middle School. 

 Key features of the DISD Advanced STEAM Academy include:

  • Interaction with intellectual peers
  • Participation in fine arts, athletics, and student activities
  • Focused attention on student strengths
  • Development of creative, confident leaders
  • Career exploration and real-world experiments aligned with each subject area

This program creates a learning community that is dedicated to nurturing student potential and providing an environment conducive to their growth and development.

To apply for the DISD Advanced STEAM Academy, interested students and parents are required to submit the general application electronically by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024. The application is available on the DISD STEAM webpage. All 4th grade students are encouraged to apply. Limited spots are available for 6-8 grade students. You may access the application site and invite video using the links below. 

Application Site: Click Here

STEAM Application Video: Click Here

We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications promptly. The DISD Advanced STEAM Academy provides a transformative educational experience that not only challenges students academically but also prepares them for future success. 

Thank you for your continued support of educational excellence in our district. If you have any questions or need further information, please feel free to contact Nathan Robinson, STEAM Program Specialist, at nrobinson1@dickinsonisd.org or 281-229-6624.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

“The Reality of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dream

Santa Fe High School Cheerleaders were all smiles

Friendswood ISD said goodbye to Mr. Trevor

FEF Awards Over $40,000 at Fall Legacy Grant SurPrize Patrol

Dickinson High School football team spread holiday spirit

Field-Based Learning at Moody Gardens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close