Awards

FEF Awards $12K to Fatima Educators

The Fatima Education Foundation (FEF) was established in 2006 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit tax-exempt philanthropic organization. The FEF Mission is to support a quality education for Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) – Texas City, TX students by generating and distributing resources to enrich, maintain, expand programs to meet OLOF’s stated mission of excellence in education and preserve Christian values.

Annually, the FEF awards grants to OLOF teachers and staff for innovative and creative educational projects. Since 2006, over $400,000.00 have been donated to the foundation and over $350,000.00 has been awarded to teachers for classroom enhancements. Board members consist of former Fatima students, parents, grandparents and parishioners of St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Texas City.

On December 6, 2023, the FEF awarded grants totaling $12,330.99 to these teachers:

  • Natalie Koenning – $ 1,333.52
  • Cynthia Del Bosque – $ 2,729.18
  • Rhonda Oyakshshire – $ 1,354.62
  • Rachel Saines-Day – $ 2,412.28
  • Luis Herrera – $ 4,501.39

Through the continued support and generosity of our community, industrial and business partners, the FEF will be able to enhance the educational excellence of our OLOF students. Education is our future.

Courtesy Picture Enclosed

From Left to Right:

Teachers Rhonda Oyakshshire, Natalie Koenning and Cynthia Del Bosque, Kathy Adams, FEF Board President, teacher Rachel Saines-Day, FEF Board Members Amber Jennings and June Osburn, teacher Luis Herrera, and FEF Board Members Ellen Chuoke and José Boix.

