Congratulations to Texas City High School senior and HOSA president Alex Rodriguez for clinching the first-place victory in the Home Health Aide skills event at the HOSA Area 2 competition hosted at Manvel High School. Alex’s dedication and skills have truly shone and now she’s all set to advance to the state competition, scheduled to take place in Galveston this April. Her teacher is Jacqueline Thompson. HOSA advisors are Mrs. Thompson and Michael Aguilar.
Texas City High School senior and HOSA president Alex Rodriguez
38