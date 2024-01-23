Exciting news from Texas City High School! Mariachi Raya rocked the Coastal Bend UIL Region Mariachi Contest in Robstown, TX, earning a stellar 1st Division Rating from all three judges. They’re now headed to the UIL State Mariachi Festival in February. Kudos to the dedicated students, directors, clinicians and private lesson staff, and a big shoutout to the amazing support from administration, parents, family and friends. If you see these talented students, join us in congratulating them on this well-deserved achievement!
Texas City High School! Mariachi Raya rocked the Coastal Bend UIL Region Mariachi Contest
160