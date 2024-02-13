Valentine’s word to the wise: True Love is Ordered Early

By Brandon C. Williams

Managing Editor, The Post Newspaper

A FRIENDLY WORD OF ADVICE for those looking to order flowers on Valentine’s Day: don’t wait.

“Trust me, it helps to order early,” said Shandon Land, manager of Dean’s Florists in La Marque. “Far too often, you see people waiting until the very last minute to place an order. By that time, we’re so busy with getting orders out that it’s almost impossible to satisfy a request like that.”

Land and her team at Dean’s have already logged long hours to be ready for the oncoming rush that marks Valentine’s Day. Having started more than two weeks ago, Dean’s Florists has been many a late night recently.

“It’s an all-day thing,” she said. “Sometimes, we’re out of here by midnight only to be right back here around 5:00 am.”

The bulk of Dean’s fresh flowers won’t be on display until later this week. Timing is everything, as they provide the freshest of flowers throughout Galveston County.

There is little surprise as to the most popular flower. “I’d say about 80% of our orders are for roses,” said Land. “The rest are usually a mix of flowers.”

Aptly describing the start of this week as “the calm of the storm,” one of the biggest reasons why Land suggests making orders early is the fact that by the afternoon of Valentine’s Day, the number of available flowers have thinned due in part because of those that were wise enough to get their orders in early.

Having done many Valentine’s Day, the staff has its share of stories, but they are stories they choose to keep private. Over the years, many wedding proposals, anniversaries and simple “I Love You” have come from Dean’s Florists.

“Every delivery has its own story,” said Land.

Dean’s has been a staple in the La Marque community for more than four decades. Their quality of work and longevity has resulted in most of their orders coming the old-fashioned way: via the phone.

“We appreciate the loyalty we have established over the years,” said Land. “This time of the year is busy but it’s a time of year that we love.”

Love will be in the air all week, but love means a lot more when flowers are ordered early.

The relationship site Marriage.com offers that happily married couples with long histories together manage to preserve some elements present in the early stages of their relationships – a time when couples typically make a concerted effort to show affection for one another.

Romance is a key component of successful relationships. Couples may discover they don’t need to leave the house to enjoy a romantic night together.

Hide romantic notes

Engage in a romantic scavenger hunt by hiding notes that express thoughtful sentiments and give your partner a list of clues to guide the hunt. Start with a clue such as “Where did we go on our first date?” If it was an Italian restaurant, you can attach the next clue to a bunch of basil in the refrigerator, and so on.

Alternate watching films

Both of you probably have all-time favorite movies, but they may not be the same films. Encourage bonding time by queueing up two separate films to watch, yours and your significant other’s. Whether one is a rom-com and the other is an action flick, watch them in succession while cuddling on the sofa.

Prepare a meal together

Valentine’s Day dinner can be all the more intimate when you dine alone at home. Together, shop for the ingredients for a delicious meal you both enjoy. Pour two glasses of wine and divvy up meal preparation tasks. Steal a few sample bites (and kisses) along the way. Cook to a romantic playlist to really enhance the ambiance.

Dress up the bed

Create a warm and inviting bedroom with some luxury bedding. Splurge on sheets with a high thread count and a new down duvet. Fluffy new pillows and room accents can make the space even more inviting. This new bedding may inspire extra cuddling together under the covers.

Slow dance

When was the last time you enjoyed a dance in each other’s arms? Turn up “your song” and sway to the beat. Dancing together can rekindle romantic feelings and needn’t be reserved for special occasions like weddings.

Dialing up the romance at home for Valentine’s Day comes down to simple, thoughtful gestures.