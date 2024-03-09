Reps. Weber and Fletcher Introduce Bill to Cut Red Tape at LNG Facilities

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (R-TX) and Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) introduced the LNG Coordination Act of 2024. This bill aims to establish a collaborative working group consisting of various federal agencies with regulatory authority over liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. The primary objective of this working group includes assessing each agency’s area of jurisdiction to ensure siting and design, construction, operation and maintenance, and operational and process safety regulations are better coordinated to reduce overlap and eliminate duplicative jurisdictions at LNG facilities. The working group would be composed of federal agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The legislation was included in the Pipeline Safety, Modernization, and Expansion Act during a markup in the Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee. Rep. Weber spoke on the bill during the markup. Watch the video here.

“The current permitting and oversight process for LNG facilities is burdened by redundancy and numerous obstacles, resulting in significant delays,” said Rep. Weber. “Establishing a dedicated working group will streamline the process and enhance coordination in the oversight of LNG facilities. Frequently, the permitting process takes longer than it does for the facilities to be built, underscoring the urgent need for reform. It is imperative to modernize and simplify this outdated process, ensuring America can operate these facilities and produce LNG for ourselves and for our allies across the world.”The LNG Coordination Act creates a whole-of-government approach that improves and ensures coordination, safety, and efficiency, which is important for our competitiveness and reliability,” said Rep. Fletcher. “Today, large LNG export facilities often fall under the jurisdiction of multiple federal agencies with inconsistencies in processes and conflicting safety regulations, which can complicate and prolong the oversight of operators. I am glad to join Congressman Weber in introducing this legislation to improve and ensure coordination in this vital area, which will benefit our national security and our economy.”