Sunday, March 17, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityEvents A Night of Champions Annual Gala, hosted by the Santa Fe Texas Educational Foundation
Events

A Night of Champions Annual Gala, hosted by the Santa Fe Texas Educational Foundation

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Join us for A Night of Champions Annual Gala, hosted by the Santa Fe Texas Educational Foundation on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, located at 5600 Seawall Blvd in Galveston. Our annual gala will be an upscale southern elegance theme with a golf feel and will lend toward a wonderfully fun and memorable evening!

This fundraising gala supports educators and students in Santa Fe ISD to have innovative learning opportunities to enhance the experiences in the classroom setting!

Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/bxx4dhhc.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Keeping the Island Green

Join COM for a free community celebration at Flock the Block

Not Your Grandma’s Quilt

2nd annual Spring Fling from 12:30am to 5:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2024

Happy 100th Birthday 

Come join us for a beautiful night of music in League City

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close