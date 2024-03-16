Join us for A Night of Champions Annual Gala, hosted by the Santa Fe Texas Educational Foundation on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, located at 5600 Seawall Blvd in Galveston. Our annual gala will be an upscale southern elegance theme with a golf feel and will lend toward a wonderfully fun and memorable evening!

This fundraising gala supports educators and students in Santa Fe ISD to have innovative learning opportunities to enhance the experiences in the classroom setting!

Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/bxx4dhhc.