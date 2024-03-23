A Little Princess in Galveston County

Co-authored by Lawanda Hardeman Ward and Ruth Ann Ruiz, The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston Island played host to a tea party fit for a princess. It was an all-little Girl’s tea party and reception held to show appreciation for Little Miss Juneteenth, Aidyn R Jones.

The event was held at the Nia Cultural Center Inc. Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters & Black Art Gallery.

Young girls dressed in their finest clothing arrived to celebrate and enjoy being part of an elegant affair.

God delivered with more guests than were anticipated at the tea party, and event leaders brought in two extra tables to accommodate all the little girls who arrived for the special event.

Aidyn R. Jones was just seven years old when she was crowned the 2023 Galveston County Little Miss Juneteenth Princess at the Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival & Celebration by the 2022 Princess, Niyah Renee Lewis.

The Little Princess has been busy making numerous guest appearances since she was crowned, including the following: the sendoff reception for the Miss Juneteenth Texas Queen Madison Swain held at the Nia Cultural Center, Kwanzaa Celebration held at Old Central Cultural Center Galveston’s LULAC Parade, Galveston’s Martin Luther King Jr. parade, and the Krewe D’Espirit Mardi Gras parade, to name a few.

“She has reigned phenomenally throughout the year 2023,” said Lawanda Hardeman Ward who was one of the behind-the-scenes adults organizing the event for the little girls to enjoy.

Aidyn, while only 7 years old, has an impressive resume, which her grandmother, Hazel Clouser-Smith shared with The Post Newspaper.

“Aidyn RayHonesty Jones is the first daughter of Nydia Lucille Smith and Cecil Ray Jones III, Granddaughter of Bridget Yvette Williams Jones (Calvin) and Hazel Clouser-Smith and the late Wilbert “Pokey” Smith Jr.

Aidyn maintained Honor Roll while attending Mainland Preparatory Academy for PreK. She continues to excel in academics at Heights Elementary during both Kindergarten through 2nd grade in Texas City Independent School District.

She absolutely loves performing arts. You can catch her singing, dancing, and playing with others often! She is an awesome big sister that helps around the house with chores and little sister duties.

She is a proud participant of Dina’s Kids Legacy where she spends extra time each month studying and preparing for the next level in school.

She participates in Holiday Parades annually with the Clouser-Smith Family and she loves to give back to the community. Aidyn has also taken up Boxing at G County Boxing with Coach Carlos.

Aidyn is an avid swimmer and will continue sharpening her swimming skills at Nessler and League City Rec. Centers.

Aidyn has a passion for helping others and is an all-around fun kid” reported her grandmother.

Aidyn and her mother, Nydia Smith, were asked what the experience has been like during her reign.

Aidyn expressed, “I feel special and grateful.”

Aiydn’s mom also expressed that her daughter’s reign has been a positive experience.

“It’s an honor to have my child chosen to represent my hometown. I like to have Aidyn exposed to as many things as possible. Black excellence is at the top of the list,” Nydia Smith said.

Aidyn R. Jones will be crowning the 2024 Little Miss Juneteenth Princess on June 15th, at the Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival & Celebration, which will be held on the historical grounds of McGuire Dent 2222-28th Street on the Seawall, known by many today as Menard Park.

Registration for the Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival “Vendor Entrepreneurs Showcases” has begun. For information contact Lawanda Hardeman Ward at 409.457.3570

The Post Newspaper wants to thank Cynthia Wilson for sharing her beautiful photo of the girls all seated on the stairs at the event. Also, thank Aidyn R Jones for representing Galveston County’s children in such a lovely manner!!!!