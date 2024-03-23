Local Soccer Teams Begin Opening Kicks to State Finals

By Brandon C. Williams
Managing Editor, The Post Newspaper
Area teams will be well-represented when the state high school soccer playoffs begin on Monday with bi-district action across the state.
The schedule looks like this:
Monday
Clear Springs vs. Alief Elsik, Girls 6A, Region III, 5:30pm at Challenger/Columbia Stadium.
Santa Fe vs. Barbers Hill, Girls 5A, Region III, 6:00pm at Deer Park.
Clear Creek vs. Alief Elsik, Boys 6A, Region III, 7:00 pm at Clear Creek.
Clear Springs vs. Shadow Creek, Boys 6A, Region III, 7:30pm at Challenger/Columbia Stadium.
Tuesday
Dickinson vs. Strake Jesuit, Boys 6A, Region III, 7:00 pm at Strake Jesuit.
Clear Falls vs. Pearland, Girls 6A, Region III, 7:00pm at Alvin.
Friendswood vs. Crosby, Girls 5A, Region III, 7:00pm at Deer Park.
Santa Fe vs. Goose Creek Memorial, Boys 5A, Region III, 7:00 pm at Santa Fe.
Texas City vs. Crosby, Boys 5A, Region III, 7:30pm at Crosby.
All roads lead to the state tournament, which will be held April 10-April 13 in Georgetown at Birkelbach Field.