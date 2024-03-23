Saturday, March 23, 2024
Soccer

Local Soccer Teams Begin Opening Kicks to State Finals

by Brandon Williams
Area teams will be well-represented when the state high school soccer playoffs begin on Monday with bi-district action across the state.

The schedule looks like this:

Monday

Clear Springs vs. Alief Elsik, Girls 6A, Region III, 5:30pm at Challenger/Columbia Stadium.

Santa Fe vs. Barbers Hill, Girls 5A, Region III, 6:00pm at Deer Park.

Clear Creek vs. Alief Elsik, Boys 6A, Region III, 7:00 pm at Clear Creek.

Clear Springs vs. Shadow Creek, Boys 6A, Region III, 7:30pm at Challenger/Columbia Stadium.

Tuesday

Dickinson vs. Strake Jesuit, Boys 6A, Region III, 7:00 pm at Strake Jesuit.

Clear Falls vs. Pearland, Girls 6A, Region III, 7:00pm at Alvin.

Friendswood vs. Crosby, Girls 5A, Region III, 7:00pm at Deer Park.

Santa Fe vs. Goose Creek Memorial, Boys 5A, Region III, 7:00 pm at Santa Fe.

Texas City vs. Crosby, Boys 5A, Region III, 7:30pm at Crosby.

All roads lead to the state tournament, which will be held April 10-April 13 in Georgetown at Birkelbach Field.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

