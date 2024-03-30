Saturday, March 30, 2024
Awards

Certified Patient Care Technicians from Texas City High School

A round of applause and hearty congratulations are in order for the newest Certified Patient Care Technicians from Texas City High School’s Practicum of Health Science program! 

Eight dedicated students have earned their PCT certifications for the 2023-2024 school year. This marks a significant milestone as it’s the first year TCHS has offered the PCT program, and this group of students is the trailblazing pioneer.  And guess what? Another group is gearing up to earn their certifications next month!

