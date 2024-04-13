Congratulations to our talented student-athletes who represented us at the Area track meet in Angleton this week. Their hard work and dedication paid off as several of them have qualified for the upcoming Regional meet in Humble next Friday and Saturday! Here are the outstanding athletes who will be competing next week:
High Jump: 4th Place: Glenn Parker
4X100 Relay: 3rd Place: Glenn Parker, Clyde Bruton III, Kollyn Harris, Rickey Green
4X200 Relay: 3rd Place: Vincent Brown, Jayden Johnson, Clyde Bruton, Kollyn Harris
400m Dash: 2nd Place: Rickey Green
4th Place: Glenn Parker
1600m Run: 4th Place: Amisadai Yanez
4X400 Relay:
2nd Place: Rickey Green, Vincent Brown, Glenn Parker, Clyde Bruton III
Let’s continue to cheer them on as they strive for excellence at the regional meet!