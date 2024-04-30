Thursday, May 2, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleAwards Join us in celebrating Carolyn Davenport as the 2024 Transportation Services Staff Star of the Year! 
Awards

Join us in celebrating Carolyn Davenport as the 2024 Transportation Services Staff Star of the Year! 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

 Carolyn, a regular route Driver for TCISD, embodies all the qualities of excellence in her position. She treats everyone with respect, from her coworkers to her students, going above and beyond to ensure their well-being.

 Carolyn’s dedication extends beyond simply transporting students; she celebrates their achievements, listens when they need an ear and ensures each birthday is special. Her exceptional attendance is crucial to our mission of safely transporting TCISD students to school on time every day.

 Carolyn’s positive attitude, kindness, and willingness to help wherever needed make her a shining star in our transportation department. Congratulations, Carolyn, on this well-deserved honor!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Congratulations to the SFISD Department Support Staff of the Year for 2023-2024

More honors for the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team

Levi Fry Intermediate counselor Jalissa Harris as the 2024 Professional Support Staff...

Top 10 Graduates of FHS Class of 2024

Staff Sergeant Logan Day

League City’s Halliburton Shines at National Conference 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close