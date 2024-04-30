Join us in celebrating Carolyn Davenport as the 2024 Transportation Services Staff Star of the Year! 

Carolyn, a regular route Driver for TCISD, embodies all the qualities of excellence in her position. She treats everyone with respect, from her coworkers to her students, going above and beyond to ensure their well-being.

Carolyn’s dedication extends beyond simply transporting students; she celebrates their achievements, listens when they need an ear and ensures each birthday is special. Her exceptional attendance is crucial to our mission of safely transporting TCISD students to school on time every day.

Carolyn’s positive attitude, kindness, and willingness to help wherever needed make her a shining star in our transportation department. Congratulations, Carolyn, on this well-deserved honor!