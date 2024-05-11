We’re thrilled to announce the outstanding achievements of our Blocker Middle School art students at the recent Jr. VASE Contest! Ten dedicated students showcased their artistic prowess, receiving accolades for their exceptional work. Guided by their creativity and passion, they faced rigorous evaluations, demonstrating technique, expression and more.
Among them, eight students earned a remarkable Rating IV, showcasing excellence in their artwork, while two received a strong Rating III. What’s even more impressive? Two students achieved a perfect score, a testament to their incredible talent and dedication!
Let’s extend a heartfelt congratulations to these talented individuals:
Rating IV:
Cristal Cruces, Leila Mokhtari, Ariana Herrera, Makaela Gonzales, Christian Garcia, Itzel Barragan, Isabella Ochoa-Arizpe (Perfect Score), Alexis Mayeux (Perfect Score).
Rating III:
Jax Sanchez, Ami Garza.
Their teacher is Lola Rios.