Sunday, May 12, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleAwards Blocker Middle School art students at the recent Jr. VASE Contest
Awards

Blocker Middle School art students at the recent Jr. VASE Contest

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

We’re thrilled to announce the outstanding achievements of our Blocker Middle School art students at the recent Jr. VASE Contest! Ten dedicated students showcased their artistic prowess, receiving accolades for their exceptional work. Guided by their creativity and passion, they faced rigorous evaluations, demonstrating technique, expression and more. 🌟

Among them, eight students earned a remarkable Rating IV, showcasing excellence in their artwork, while two received a strong Rating III. What’s even more impressive? Two students achieved a perfect score, a testament to their incredible talent and dedication! 👏

Let’s extend a heartfelt congratulations to these talented individuals:

Rating IV:

Cristal Cruces, Leila Mokhtari, Ariana Herrera, Makaela Gonzales, Christian Garcia, Itzel Barragan, Isabella Ochoa-Arizpe (Perfect Score), Alexis Mayeux (Perfect Score).

Rating III:

Jax Sanchez, Ami Garza.

Their teacher is Lola Rios.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Salinas, Rivas Named DISD Elementary, Secondary Teachers of the Year

FEF Awards More Than $500,000 in Grants to FISD Teachers at SurPrize...

FHS Has 17 Student-Athletes Sign their National Letter of Intent

Congratulations to the SFISD Department Support Staff of the Year for 2023-2024

Join us in celebrating Carolyn Davenport as the 2024 Transportation Services Staff...

More honors for the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close