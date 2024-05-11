Sunday, May 12, 2024
Salinas, Rivas Named DISD Elementary, Secondary Teachers of the Year

by Brandon Williams
Dickinson ISD recently hosted the district’s annual Blue and White Employee Recognition Banquet to recognize this year’s top teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals, professional support, and support staff members of the year, as well as Dickinson ISD’s two principals of the year. In addition, retiring employees and those celebrating milestones in their years of service from 10-35 years, in increments of five years, were also recognized. The event concluded with the announcement of the 2023-2024 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

Maricela Salinas, a Dual Language second grade teacher at San Leon Elementary, was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has 14 years of education experience, all in Dickinson ISD. Zach Rivas, a ninth grade biology teacher at Dickinson High School, was recognized as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. He has four years of education experience, all in Dickinson ISD.

The Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year and the Elementary and Secondary Principals of the Year were each presented with a $250 gift card donated by AMOCO Federal Credit Union in honor of their achievement. 

A big congratulations to all 16 of the district’s Teachers of the Year, as well as to the honorees from the other employee groups. To find out more about our Teachers of the Year as well as view a complete list of all the honorees, click on the link below to view the event program.

Board President Corey Magliolo and AMOCO Federal Credit Union representative Michelle Walker congratulate Maricela Salinas and Zach Rivas on their Teacher of the Year honor.

