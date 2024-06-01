Sunday, June 2, 2024
THE NICK GARY FOUNDATION NAMES 2024 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS 

by Brandon Williams
The Nick Gary Foundation takes immense pride in announcing our remarkable 2024 Scholarship Recipients. We have the privilege to bestow ten deserving students with a $1,000 scholarship in Nick’s memory. By extending this financial support, we aim to ensure that Nick’s legacy thrives and continues to inspire future generations.   

1) Ahmad Nofal – La Marque High School, will attend the Univ of Houston, majoring in Accounting 

2) Erskin Hill – Hitchcock High School, will attend Prairie View A&M Univ, major in Nursing

3) Lillianna Matranga – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M Univ at Texarkana, majoring in Political Science

4) Brooke Matranga – Texas City High School, will attend Sam Houston State Univ, majoring in Homeland Security 

5) Alysa Munoz – Dickinson High School, will attend the Univ of Texas, majoring in Environmental Engineering

6) Roddrick Woods – La Marque High School, will attend the Univ of Arkansas Pine Bluff, majoring in Music

7) My’Keriah Johnson – Hitchcock High School, will attend Houston Christian Univ, majoring in Nursing 

8) Cavan Richardson – Santa Fe High School, will attend College of the Mainland, majoring in Graphic Design

9) Reese Brewer – Santa Fe High School, will attend LaMar Univ, majoring in I&E

10) London Jones – Dickinson High School, will attend Texas State Univ, major in Education

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

