THE NICK GARY FOUNDATION NAMES 2024 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS 

The Nick Gary Foundation takes immense pride in announcing our remarkable 2024 Scholarship Recipients. We have the privilege to bestow ten deserving students with a $1,000 scholarship in Nick’s memory. By extending this financial support, we aim to ensure that Nick’s legacy thrives and continues to inspire future generations.

1) Ahmad Nofal – La Marque High School, will attend the Univ of Houston, majoring in Accounting

2) Erskin Hill – Hitchcock High School, will attend Prairie View A&M Univ, major in Nursing

3) Lillianna Matranga – Texas City High School, will attend Texas A&M Univ at Texarkana, majoring in Political Science

4) Brooke Matranga – Texas City High School, will attend Sam Houston State Univ, majoring in Homeland Security

5) Alysa Munoz – Dickinson High School, will attend the Univ of Texas, majoring in Environmental Engineering

6) Roddrick Woods – La Marque High School, will attend the Univ of Arkansas Pine Bluff, majoring in Music

7) My’Keriah Johnson – Hitchcock High School, will attend Houston Christian Univ, majoring in Nursing

8) Cavan Richardson – Santa Fe High School, will attend College of the Mainland, majoring in Graphic Design

9) Reese Brewer – Santa Fe High School, will attend LaMar Univ, majoring in I&E

10) London Jones – Dickinson High School, will attend Texas State Univ, major in Education