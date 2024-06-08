Texas City hosts art event, parade, concerts and more for Juneteen

TEXAS CITY, TX – Starting with an evening of art and ending with a community golf tournament, the City of Texas

City has a full line-up of events planned to celebrate Juneteenth and to honor African American heritage and

culture.

The festivities begin on Saturday, June 8 with a Paint & Sip event. Guests will get step-by-step instruction to

paint a custom piece of Juneteenth art, as they enjoy refreshments and drinks. The event is at 7 p.m. at the

Showboat Pavilion. Tickets are $30 and include all materials, as well as two drink tickets.

On the following Friday, June 14, one of Texas City’s most beloved Juneteenth events, the annual Poetry Slam,

will be held beginning at 7 p.m. at the Doyle Convention Center. Local writers and poets will face-off for a variety

of cash prizes.

The next day, Saturday, June 15, the City will host the annual Juneteenth Parade and Charles Brown Juneteenth

Celebration at Bay Street Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Texas City High School stadium and ends at Bay

Street Park. The celebration begins immediately after the parade, with concerts, games for kids, moonwalks, a

BBQ cook-off, food trucks, vendors and free snow cones. Admission is free.

The event is named for Texas City native and Grammy-nominated blues musician Charles Brown — best known

for hits like “Merry Christmas Baby” and “Driftin’ Blues” and for being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of

Fame.

The Juneteenth celebration concludes with the annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 18 at 1

p.m. at Bayou Golf Course. Teams of four will compete for prizes, with special added challenges, like a closest to

the pin competition, the longest drive, and hole in one.

For more information about the City of Texas City’s Juneteenth festivities, visit www.texascitytx.gov.