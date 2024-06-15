Saturday, June 15, 2024
College of the Mainland to Honor the Black Cowboy during Juneteenth Celebration

By Monique Sennet 

College of the Mainland Communications Specialist

College of the Mainland (COM) invites the community to honor the Black Cowboy during a riveting Juneteenth Celebration on Tuesday, June 18, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the COM Conference Center. This event holds special significance for the Galveston community as it commemorates the local and national history of emancipation and freedom.

Featuring guest speaker Harold Cash, president of Living Legend Rodeo, the event will spotlight the often-overlooked history of the Black cowboy, a pivotal figure in the post-emancipation Reconstruction era. Their enduring legacy not only symbolizes resilience and fortitude but also stands as an integral component of Galveston’s rich heritage.

“On Juneteenth, we finally realized we were free,” said Cash. “At first it was a Texas thing, and now [we] celebrate Juneteenth all over the world.”

Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived with his troops at Galveston Island on June 19 and read President Lincoln’s proclamation, freeing the state’s 200,000 slaves. The proclamation had originally taken effect on Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not reach Texas until two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, and more than two years after the proclamation was issued, according to The Handbook of Texas Online.

The event will feature compelling student speakers, captivating music, and delectable free food, all aimed at educating and inspiring attendees while celebrating the enduring legacy of African American culture and contributions to the nation’s history.

In addition to the festivities, attendees will have a chance to win free tickets for the Living Legends Rodeo, providing an opportunity for attendees to further immerse themselves in the cowboy culture that is deeply rooted in Texas history.

For more information about the Juneteenth Celebration, visit www.com.edu/multicultural/juneteenth-celebration.html.

Photo: Featuring guest speaker Harold Cash, president of Living Legend Rodeo, attendees will learn about the impact and history of the Black cowboy during College of the Mainland’s Juneteenth Celebration on Tuesday, June 18.

