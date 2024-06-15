Saturday, June 15, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleSafety On Your Mark, Get Set, Swim!
Safety

On Your Mark, Get Set, Swim!

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Swimming lessons, lap, and competitive swimming are back at the Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium in Texas City. The aquatic facility had been closed for repair work since April 2023. 

Children ages 6 and up participated in swimming lessons and were enjoying their final class on Thursday. They had the distinct honor of being the first group of swimmers to complete their two-week swimming lessons in the reopened facility.

Swimming lessons are 45 minutes long and are held Mondays through Thursdays for two weeks, according to Aquatics Coordinator Marcell Favalora. The swimmers are divided into two groups: level one and level two. 

“With level one, we introduce them to swimming and primarily work on the front crawl,” Favalora said.

“We get some students who are afraid to get into the water on the first day, and watching them progress is really cool,” said Daniel, one of the swimming teachers. 

“At level two, we fine-tune their techniques and begin working on backstroke and more advanced forms,” Favalora said. 

Six-year-old Loyndynn’s mother reported that her daughter will return for more lessons in July.

“She just loves it!” Loyndynn’s mother said. 

On the first weekend in July, the natatorium will host a swim meet for the first time since reopening, Recreation Superintendent Nicole Miller reported.

If you would like to know more about the amenities available at the facility, its history, and the repairs done, you can find that information at: https://www.texascitytx.gov/836/Aquatics.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

How to Maintain Your AC During Peak Heat Season

This Hurricane Season Could Set Records ─ Critical to Get Ready Now

Red Cross Has Safety Reminders During a Power Outage 

HISD Safety Trainer

First CAC Meeting of 2024 on January 25

Hard Freeze Leads to School Cancellations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close