On Your Mark, Get Set, Swim!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Swimming lessons, lap, and competitive swimming are back at the Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium in Texas City. The aquatic facility had been closed for repair work since April 2023.

Children ages 6 and up participated in swimming lessons and were enjoying their final class on Thursday. They had the distinct honor of being the first group of swimmers to complete their two-week swimming lessons in the reopened facility.

Swimming lessons are 45 minutes long and are held Mondays through Thursdays for two weeks, according to Aquatics Coordinator Marcell Favalora. The swimmers are divided into two groups: level one and level two.

“With level one, we introduce them to swimming and primarily work on the front crawl,” Favalora said.

“We get some students who are afraid to get into the water on the first day, and watching them progress is really cool,” said Daniel, one of the swimming teachers.

“At level two, we fine-tune their techniques and begin working on backstroke and more advanced forms,” Favalora said.

Six-year-old Loyndynn’s mother reported that her daughter will return for more lessons in July.

“She just loves it!” Loyndynn’s mother said.

On the first weekend in July, the natatorium will host a swim meet for the first time since reopening, Recreation Superintendent Nicole Miller reported.

If you would like to know more about the amenities available at the facility, its history, and the repairs done, you can find that information at: https://www.texascitytx.gov/836/Aquatics.