Bravo to the La Marque High School theatre students and director Dana Joseph!
The School Board recently celebrated the cast and crew since their production of “The Book of Everything” advanced to the UIL One-Act Region IV Area competition. These students showcased their dedication, hard work and exceptional talent.
Special shoutout to our stars:
Region IV Area Competition:
Darryl Jones – All-Star Cast, Amyrie Lavergne – All-Star Cast, Maia Turner – Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Asja Willis – Outstanding Tech.
Bi-District Contest:
Darryl Jones – Best Performer, Amyrie Lavergne – All-Star Cast, Maia Turner – Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Jurnee Lee – Best Tech, Mar’kys Davis – Best Tech Overall.