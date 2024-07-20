Monday, July 22, 2024
Moody Methodist Church donates gift cards to GC students in need

In the week following Hurricane Beryl, Moody Methodist Church learned about the need for relief for Galveston College students in need and donated 100 gift cards of $25 each.

“During the college’s reopening last week, I discovered that several of our students were lacking food and stationary items due to the hurricane,” said GC Student Activities Coordinator, Junior Garcia. “I reached out to Moody Methodist Church and spoke with Rev. Alicia Besser, who heard my concerns and request for supplies for the students, and she provided us with the Kroger gift cards. We’re grateful to Moody Methodist Church for their generous donation and partnership.”

After Garcia’s meeting, Rev. Besser, a senior pastor at Moody Methodist Church, worked to obtain the gift cards for GC’s students in need.

“Education is a key driver in success,” said Besser. “Our mission is to walk alongside our neighbors to help them succeed, and together we will transform the world. Moody Methodist Church’s donation of gift cards to Galveston College students in need after Hurricane Beryl embodies that mission, and we hope this donation will provide some immediate relief to those in need during these challenging times so they may continue to be successful.”

Moody Methodist Church Director of Church-Wide Ministries, Cheryl Clark, third from left, delivered gift cards to Galveston College students in need on July 15, 2024, at the college’s main campus. (COURTESY PHOTO)

