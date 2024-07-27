Sunday, July 28, 2024
General

Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Jennifer Grey as Keynote Speaker for 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
 The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly announces Jennifer Grey, celebrated actress and Golden Globe nominee, as the keynote speaker for the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference. The event will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center.

Jennifer Grey achieved worldwide acclaim for her iconic role as Baby in “Dirty Dancing,” earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. She is also known for her role in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Currently, Grey stars in Jesse Eisenberg’s film “A Real Pain,” which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures. Recently, she portrayed Gwen Shamblin in “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” on Lifetime and appeared in series like “Red Oaks,” “John from Cincinnati,” “It’s Like, You Know,” “Friends,” “Dollface,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” and “House.” Her film credits include “Wind,” “Red Dawn,” “Bloodhounds of Broadway,” and “The Cotton Club.”

Her memoir, “Out of the Corner,” became a New York Times Bestseller in 2022. She recently completed “Wish You Were Here,” directed by Julia Stiles and co-starring Kelsey Grammer. Grey won “Dancing with the Stars” season eleven and will star in and executive produce the highly anticipated sequel to “Dirty Dancing.”

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer Grey join us at this year’s conference,” said Gina M. Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Her connection to ‘Dirty Dancing,’ filmed at Moody-owned Mountain Lake, makes her keynote particularly special. We are certain her inspiring journey and distinguished career will resonate deeply with our attendees.”

Kristi Konchaba, Conference Chair for 2024, added, “Having Jennifer Grey as our keynote speaker is a tremendous honor. Her experiences and achievements will undoubtedly inspire and empower everyone in attendance. We eagerly anticipate her keynote address and the enriching perspectives she will share.”

The Galveston Women’s Conference is a premier event celebrating and empowering women across diverse backgrounds. Attendees can expect a day filled with networking opportunities, professional development sessions, and personal growth insights. Jennifer Grey’s keynote promises to be a highlight of the event.

Tickets for the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference are now available. For more details and to secure your place, please visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.

