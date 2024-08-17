Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal resource Center

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Cutie and Remy. Give a big hello to Cutie (A037602) who is a 4 month old female Domestic Short Hair with a gorgeous “Tabico” coat. Tabico – a blend of Calico colors (black, orange and white) and tabby pattern is just right – not too plain and not too gaudy. Cutie is playful, friendly, and outgoing. She likes to romp with her sister Peachie, play with toys, and flirt for attention from people. Cutie’s baby face features a peach nose, inquisitive eyes and pointed forehead “M”. Of course she is as cute as a kitten can be. Come on in and ask to meet Cutie!

Remy

Meet Remy (A035774) a 1 year and 7 months old Pit Bull mix who’s full of energy and love. She’s happiest when she’s playing with her dog friends or splashing around in the puppy pool. Treats are her favorite reward after a fun day of play. Remy’s got a sweet and friendly nature that makes her a joy to be around. She’s ready to find a loving forever home where she can share her playful spirit. If you’re looking for a loyal and lively companion, Remy’s your girl!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Cutie and Remy will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Aug 20th – Aug 24th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.