College of the Mainland Students Named 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce that two members of the Sigma Delta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society were recently named 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars.

Marvin Schumacher of Hitchcock and Zoey Tong of Friendswood are two of 210 PTK members across the nation receiving the prestigious honor and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Schumacher, who is pursuing his Associate of Arts in Teaching and is set to graduate in May 2025, reflected on how his experience as a non-traditional student has profoundly shaped both his approach to the scholarship and his overall academic journey at COM.

“I’m an older student,” Schumacher said. “I may have more life experience to share, and I don’t know that younger people have that kind of life experience where they’re put on the spot and they’re very challenged. That’s why I like PTK. It really gives me an opportunity to use that life experience.”

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 1,500 applications were received.

Tong, a Collegiate High School student studying business administration, said, “I’m beyond honored. I see it as a recognition. It’s nice to feel appreciated for things that I strive for in my life, things that I work towards to become a leader. I also think that it [recognizes] community service work and pushes me to continue what I’m doing and make a change as much as I can.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the first honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 4.3 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

To learn more about Phi Theta Kappa at College of the Mainland, contact ptk@com.edu or visit www.com.edu/ptk.