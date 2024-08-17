Home NewsCommunity COASTAL COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HELD ITS ANNUAL BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH
COASTAL COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HELD ITS ANNUAL BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH

Coastal Community Federal Credit Union held its annual Back 2 School Bash at its La Marque branch on Aug. 12. The credit union gave away over 600 backpacks filled with school supplies and provided free haircuts, sports physicals, eye screenings, as well as free hot dogs, drinks, snow cones, live music, face painting, and more. There also were several community nonprofit organizations on hand sharing information.
Coastal is committed to giving back to the community and provides local groups and schools with a financial literacy program and a C U Reality Fair. If interested, please email CEO/President Carol Gaylord at cgaylord@coastalcommunityfcu.org.

1: People are pictured lining up at Coastal Community Federal Credit Union’s annual Back 2 School Bash, held on Aug. 12 in La Marque. Over 600 backpacks were given away.

2: A young lady smiles at the Back 2 School Bash sponsored by Coastal Community Federal Credit Union.

3: Free haircuts were provided at Coastal’s annual Back 2 School Bash held Aug. 12 in La Marque.

4: Gilbert Robinson, left, chairman of the board of directors for Coastal Community Federal Credit Union, stops to pose for a picture with some of the volunteers and vendors at the annual Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 12 in La Marque.

5: The Santa Fe Lions Club provided free eye exams at the Back 2 School Bash sponsored by Coastal Community Federal Credit Union.

