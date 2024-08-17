Home NewsCommunityDonations BRA DAZZLE 24′ FLOCK CANCER EVENT
Dear Friends of Bra Dazzle,
Get ready! The annual Bra Dazzle dinner and style show will be held Thursday, October 3, 2024, in the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort, 5600 Seawall Boulevard! The hugely popular “Men of Bra Dazzle” return as
models of beautifully decorated bras honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds from this outrageously fun and fashionable event benefit the UTMB Health Mobile Mammography Program.
Since its founding in 1999, UTMB’s Mobile Mammography Program has provided life saving breast cancer screening to tens of thousands of women; preventing those with limited resources from having to forgo their annual screening mammograms by bringing the screening technology to them. Events like Bra Dazzle and generous contributors, like you, provide funding vital to the continuation of the Mobile Mammography Program throughout Galveston County.
Bra Dazzle features a magnificent dinner. cash bar, bra decorating contest, style show, and auction. Enclosed are sponsorship levels and ticket information.
Sponsors are encouraged to add to the evening’s festivities by entering the bra decorating contest and decorating your own table at the event. See website for details!
Please contact the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce today or visit www.BraDazzle.org for more information and to confirm your participation. Be sure we receive your sponsorship commitment by August 31st , so we can properly recognize your sponsorship on printed materials. You won’t want to miss this night to remember while supporting a great cause!
Sincerely,
Jimmy Fullen, Event Chair
Paul Edinburgh, Event Co-Chair
Joe Giusti,Event Co-Chair

