Cleanup on the Bayou 

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Features Editor

Cleaning up after Hurricane Beryl takes a community of people, and in Dickinson, city staff teamed with volunteers to haul trees and other debris out of the bayou Saturday, August 10. 

According to Bill Schick, Dickinson City Council Position 5, there were about 20-25 residents who brought their own equipment, which included chainsaws and boats. Collectively, the cleanup participants had five boats to work from. 

“We had fishing boats, pontoon boats and ski boats,” Schick said. 

The team spent about eight hours working on the bayou. 

“It was a great day doing something for our city,” Schick said. “There’s a tremendous sense of pride when you give back to your community.”

