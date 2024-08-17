Home News Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Galveston County August 13
AUSTIN — FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Galveston County August 13 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Center location:

Galveston Historic Water & Electric Light Community Center

715 30th St.

Galveston, TX 77550

The center operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find a Disaster Recovery Center location near you go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

  • Residents in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To shorten wait times at Disaster Recovery Centers, Texans are encouraged to apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before going to a center for follow-up help. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to disasterassistance.gov.
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.co

