Home for the Holidays Gift Market “Katy Community Expo” (generally attended by 10,000 over the weekend, lots to cover)

Who: Presented by the Katy community for the Katy community, the ultimate “give and receive” collaboration between a town and its residents. Sponsors: Shottenkirk Nissan Katy, American Furniture Warehouse, Katy Triathlon, Texas Traditions Bank, Grange, Cain Mechanical, Beach’n Pools, and Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.
What: Over 150 vendors: Home Sweet Home, Restaurant Row. Business Bureau, Crafter’s Corner, Wellness Way, Kid’s Camp, Party Central, Pet Park, All About Katy, and The Great Outdoors
When: Event Date & Hours:
- August 24-25th, 2024, Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and Sunday: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Media can be hosted prior to the show
Where: Event Location:
- Katy Merrell Center – 6301 S Stadium Ln, Katy, TX 77494
Ticket Information:
- Admission is $5 at the door.
- Free media passes/interviews available and can be coordinated on sight
For more details: https://homefortheholidaysgiftmarket.com/community-expo-katy