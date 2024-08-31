“140 Years is no Chicken Feed”

Written By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Features Editor

Happiness danced through the sanctuary of St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church in Galveston last Sunday as people gathered to celebrate the church’s 140th anniversary.

Lisa Harris Bell with her husband Richard had come over from Alvin to be part of the celebration. She was smiling as she explained her family history as one of the founding families of the church.

Violet and her parents were seated in a front pew. She was content with her purple pacifier and white satin dress and bonnet. She would be on center stage later in the morning

Coralie Jackson has been a member of the church for a long time, her radiating smile was part of the dance of happiness. She, too, would be center stage for a bit during the worship service. She had come along with her family and friends, including her husband, Michael Jackson who had served as a lay vicar for the church.

Paula Toban, executive director at St. Vincent’s House, had come to the service with members of her family. Sharon Lewis, Galveston City Council member for District 1, also came to the service.

In addition, several people in clerical attire were guests at the service, and others who had in some manner been a part of the church gathered for the celebration. Members of the Rev. John Dublin Epps Chapter of the Union of Black Episcopalians drove in from the Houston area to attend.

The church filled with people, and as more people entered the church, more and more happiness was dancing in the sanctuary.

Chatting and greeting each other continued until the service began with a procession of clergy, which included the Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, Bishop of Texas, who would lead the worship service and administer the baptisms of Violet and Jayce and the confirmations of four young people.

As the clergy processed to the altar, the congregation continued its dance with happiness.

The church’s cooling system hummed, and fans overhead combined to keep the many congregants from overheating on a hot, humid August morning.

Coralie stepped into the lectern and read the scripture passages with a gentle passion.

Then Bishop Doyle came forward and proclaimed the service to be in celebration of ‘Welcome Home Sunday.”

“There may be people you haven’t seen in a while,” Doyle said.

And no sooner had he said these words, a gentle ripple of laughter rolled through the congregation.

Bishop Doyle reflected on the founding days of St. Augustine of Hippo in Galveston.

“Black Christian theology has always started among the people before it got to the theologians,” Doyle said.

Prior to the founding of the church in 1884, there was no place for Black Episcopalians to worship. St. Augustine of Hippo was the first Black Episcopal church in the state of Texas, and as such, has continued to have a special place in the hearts of the many descendants of its founding members as well as many current members.

The bishop took the attendees on a journey into the history of the church as a place not only of worship but also as a place where people came together to share their political concerns.

Throughout his sermon, he reminded the attendees that God identifies with the oppressed.

After he delivered his homily, the service continued.

Little Violet was brought to the front of the church with her parents and godparents standing around her as the bishop brought her into the fold by baptizing her. Then he carried her down the aisle to meet with her new spiritual family.

Next was Jayce, who was also surrounded by his parents and godparents, and after he was brought into the fold through the waters of baptism, he was presented with a candle. The bishop reminded Jayce that he, too, was now one of God’s lights of the world. (Jayce did not actually hold the lit candle)

Four young adults were called to the front of the church, where they were confirmed in the Episcopal faith while the congregants stood to bear witness to their confirmations.

A proclamation from the city of Galveston was read and presented and the members of the Rev. John Dublin Epps Chapter of the Union of Black Episcopalians came forward with a proclamation that was read by outgoing president Jamie Watson.

Watson concluded her presentation by saying, “140 years is no chicken feed.”

The congregants indicated they agreed with this observation by their laughter and ‘amens’.

Dr. Joe Bedford, the incoming president of the chapter, was part of the presentation and shared a few words with the congregation.

With so many people in attendance, the time of Holy Communion was truly a time of communing. As those gathered returned to their seats after receiving Holy Communion, the harmonious communing of guests with one another grew and grew. And happiness continued to dance in the sanctuary.

After the liturgy was completed, it was time for the Rev. Dr. Eric Ellis, the current vicar of St. Augustine of Hippo, to invite the people to join hands and to lead them in singing the Lord’s Prayer.

Once the congregants were prepared, he returned to the altar and joined hands with Bishop Doyle, the Rev. Allen F. Robinson, rector of Grace Church Brooklyn Heights in New York and Acolyte Richard Gaskin, and together, everyone joined in the Lord’s Prayer.

At that moment, it felt as though the happiness was lifting the roof off the sanctuary so that the Heavenly Farther Himself might descend and participate in the celebration of the church’s 140th anniversary.

Singing all four verses of “This Little Light of Mine” brought the service to a close, and then the dance of happiness continued in the fellowship hall with a generous meal served to all in attendance.