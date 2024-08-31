Home Education College of the Mainland to Host Informational Meeting for Local Subcontractors
College of the Mainland to Host Informational Meeting for Local Subcontractors

by Publisher
(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) invites local construction subcontractors to attend its Bond Construction Networking Forum from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2024. The event will take place at the COM Conference Center, Room 135A, located at 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City, Texas 77591. This informational meeting will provide an opportunity for subcontractors to learn about upcoming COM Bond 2023 projects and explore ways to contribute to the College’s growth.

During the forum, each Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) team will present their projects, including renderings, types of construction trades required, budget, schedule and other key details. This will allow interested subcontractors to review project specifics and submit bids for consideration.

This event offers local subcontractors a valuable opportunity to connect with the prime contractors/CMARs managing COM Bond 2023 projects, which range in value from $13 million to $100 million. As the lead entities responsible for overseeing entire construction projects, these prime contractors include:

  • Durotech, Inc.
  • Pogue Construction
  • Tellepsen
  • Vaughn Construction

For more information, visit compass2025.com/updates

