Home NewsGeneral The Area Agency on Aging Hits the Road!
General

The Area Agency on Aging Hits the Road!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has launched its roadshow to visit, meet, and speak with older adults throughout the region to educate them, caretakers, and healthcare professionals about services available through AAA.

In addition, the AAA will also seek feedback on new, innovative programs of interest to older adults, which could include nutrition and fitness programs, technology demonstrations, arts and crafts classes, and respite and transportation services.

See below for details on the Brazoria County meeting later this month!

To learn when the AAA Roadshow will be in your area, watch for announcements in this newsletter and on social, and share the news with individuals in your community!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

LUCK IS CALLING IN FOUR NEW TEXAS LOTTERY® GAMES

Bayou Animal Services Food and Supply Drive

Mainland City Centre’s Festival Grounds – available now!

“140 Years is no Chicken Feed”

Texas A&M and Dickinson alum Donovan Green was named to the John...

Mobile Food Distributions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close