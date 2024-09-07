The Area Agency on Aging Hits the Road!

The Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has launched its roadshow to visit, meet, and speak with older adults throughout the region to educate them, caretakers, and healthcare professionals about services available through AAA.

In addition, the AAA will also seek feedback on new, innovative programs of interest to older adults, which could include nutrition and fitness programs, technology demonstrations, arts and crafts classes, and respite and transportation services.

See below for details on the Brazoria County meeting later this month!

To learn when the AAA Roadshow will be in your area, watch for announcements in this newsletter and on social, and share the news with individuals in your community!