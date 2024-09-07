LUCK IS CALLING IN FOUR NEW TEXAS LOTTERY® GAMES

The Lucky 7s scratch ticket family features top prizes ranging from $5,000 to $1 million

AUSTIN – Texas Lottery® players could receive a lucrative call when they play any of the new Lucky 7s scratch ticket games starting on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The four-game family, with tickets priced from $1 to $20, features more than 8 million winning tickets across the games, with top prizes ranging from $5,000 to $1 million.

“The Texas Lottery is excited to begin a new fiscal year with the Lucky 7s scratch ticket family, which offers more than $177 million in total cash prizes across four games,” said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “This family of games provides many chances for players to win big. If luck does call, players could pick up a top prize ranging from $5,000 all the way up to $1 million. The combination of these exciting prizes and the bright, holographic printing effects on the tickets is expected to make these games prominent at retail, helping to generate important revenue for public education in Texas. While playing for prizes like these can be thrilling, players should keep in mind it only takes one ticket to win and to play responsibly.”

The four games in the Lucky 7s family offer distinct prizes and chances to win, including:

$1,000,000 Lucky 7s has nearly 1.5 million winning tickets available in the game totaling more than $76.6 million in cash prizes. The $20 game in the family features 35 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket, including one of four top prizes worth $1 million.

$500,000 Lucky 7s includes 30 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket. The $10 game contains more than 2 million winning tickets – totaling over $57.3 million in cash prizes up for grabs – including five top prizes worth $500,000 each.

$200,000 Lucky 7s features over 2.6 million prize winning tickets throughout the game, combining for $38.2 million in total cash prizes. The $5 game provides 25 chances to win a cash prize on every ticket, including one of four top prizes worth $200,000 each.

$5,000 Lucky 7s gives players four chances to win on every ticket for just $1. The game includes 10 top prizes worth $5,000 each.

All four Lucky 7s games are available where Texas Lottery scratch ticket games are sold. Players must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $39 billion in revenue for the state and distributed more than $88 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $33.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $246 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.