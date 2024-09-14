Home NewsCommunityEvents Spooky Galveston and The Galveston Naval Museum Collaborate for Haunted Tales Tours
Events

Spooky Galveston and The Galveston Naval Museum Collaborate for Haunted Tales Tours

The Haunted Tales Tour offers a unique combination of history and the paranormal, making it a must-visit for both

history buffs and those intrigued by the supernatural.

This event is open to individuals regardless of age, gender, race, or religion.

This fall, Spooky Galveston and the Galveston Naval Museum are teaming up to bring an unforgettable and spine-
chilling experience to Galveston with the Haunted Tales Tour. Every Saturday from September 14th through

October 26th, visitors will embark on a thrilling journey through the haunted corridors of two historic naval vessels,
blending maritime history with eerie tales of ghostly encounters.

The Galveston Naval Museum & Spooky Galveston | September

Event Details:
Dates: Every Saturday, September 14th – October 26th
Times: Evening tours
Location: 100 Seawolf Parkway, Galveston, Texas 77554, United States
Pricing:

Tour Highlights

Explore Historic Vessels:
USS Cavalla: A World War II-era submarine with a rich history, including a role in sinking one of the Japanese
carriers involved in the Pearl Harbor attack.
USS Stewart: One of only three remaining destroyer escorts in the U.S., with a storied past of bravery and
sacrifice.

Chilling Tales:

  • Visitors will hear ghost stories and superstitions related to maritime history, with haunting tales of spirits aboard
    the ships, as well as legends from Galveston, Pelican Island, and beyond.

Guided by Experts:

  • Knowledgeable tour guides will bring the ships’ histories to life, blending historical facts with ghostly lore to
    create an immersive storytelling experience.

Paranormal Exploration:

  • On select tours, guests may have the opportunity to use ghost-hunting equipment, allowing them to actively
    participate in the search for paranormal activity.

Atmospheric Setting:

  • Taking place at night, the tours enhance the eerie ambiance, with the sound of waves and the isolation of the
    vessels docked at Seawolf Park adding to the spooky experience.
    Join us for an unforgettable night of haunted history and supernatural exploration! The Haunted Tales Tour promises
    to be a unique fall event you won’t want to miss.
    Adults: $40
    Children (Under 12): $20

For tickets and more information, visit

https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/spookygalveston/items/567656/calendar/2024/09/?flow=912887&full-items=yes

Media Contact:
Julia Salinas
Galveston Naval Museum
Jsalinas@galvestonnavalmuseum.com
(409) 256-4146

About Spooky Galveston:
Explore the rich history of Galveston by taking a Spooky Galveston Tour! Spooky Galveston offers the best Ghost
Tours and Cemetery Tours on the island. Learn about the people, events, and cultures that have shaped this
fascinating destination where even the ghosts choose to stay! Combining historical exploration with spine-tingling
tales, Spooky Galveston offers ghost tours and paranormal events that delve into the eerie legends of Galveston
Island.

