Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce presents its inaugural

“Mayors Evening of Thanksgiving & Praise”
Mayor Bell and Mayor Johnson will host the evening that is set to begin with praise & worship music and then ebb into powerful and intentional prayers by local pastors and community leaders. Together we will pray for different sectors of both cities and unify in our petitions.
Don’t miss out on this important and impactful evening. Thursday Nov 7, 2024
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM CST
A lite dinner will be served.
Doyle Convention Center
2010 5th Ave. S.
Texas City, Texas
$25 – Individual Ticket
$360 – Reserved Sponsor Table
$750 – Premium Sponsor Table
Director of Events, Angela Bernard